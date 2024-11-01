Former state police officer, Albuquerque doctor indicted in alleged Medicaid fraud scheme

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A former New Mexico State Police officer and an Albuquerque-area doctor were just indicted by a grand jury on multiple fraud charges.

Former NMSP Officer Morgan Ortiz, who prosecutors say was previously charged with a DWI, and Dr. Keith Levitt, who is accused of working with Ortiz, are accused of operating a former substance abuse recovery program that allegedly fraudulently billed Medicaid over $800,000.

Ortiz is accused of orchestrating a scheme involving Medicaid Fraud, Identity Theft, Document Falsification, and Unauthorized Medical Practice.

The practice is accused of operating fraudulently from March 2019 to April 2021. In total, the defendants are charged with 16 counts.

"These defendants exploited vulnerabilities within our healthcare system, preying on individuals struggling with substance use disorders for their own financial gain,” said New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez. “Such actions are not only illegal but deeply unethical, as they undermine trust in the services that individuals in recovery rely on for support. Our office is committed to holding accountable those who seek to profit at the expense of some of New Mexico's most vulnerable residents."