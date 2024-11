Federal prosecutors say the alleged assault happened on November 8, 2023 when Evans, an enrolled member of the Mescalero Apache Tribe, shoved and grabbed his partner's throat.

MESCALERO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A federal judge sentenced 21-year-old Ronnie Pernell Evans to 30 months in prison for strangling his intimate partner.

