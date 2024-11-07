Watch: Multiagency effort to take down drug trafficking network in southern New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Officials with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the U.S. Marshal Service, the Las Cruces Police Department, and the Doña Ana Sheriff’s Office gathered Thursday afternoon to announce the dismantling of a drug trafficking network that had been operating in Las Cruces.

The following people were charged with conspiracy to distribute and/or possession with intent to distribute controlled substances: Armando Conrad Gonzales, a.k.a. "Forty," 43, Leticia Maria Rodriguez, 41, Jessica Juel Henderson, a.k.a. "JJ," 45, Veronica Levario, 39, Richard Regan Beserra, 47, Daniel Roberto Herrera, a.k.a. "Fat Boy," 33, Ernesto Salas Flores, 63, Beatriz Adriana Gonzalez, a.k.a. Beatriz Adriana Herrera-Gonzalez, 46, Sylvia Ann Parra, 52, Amanda Lea Weinrich, 38, Phillip Andrew Estell, a.k.a. "Flip," 43, D'Anna Michelle Chavez, 47, Bruce Martin King, 68, Angel Flores, 45, and Kenneth Eric Yeager, 44, all of Las Cruces, New Mexico, and Antonio Valles, a.k.a. "Tony," 49, of Canutillo, TX,.

Officials detailed drug sales and transfers from March 2023 to May 2024.

"During the investigative phase of the operation, agents seized 1,315.2 net grams of pure methamphetamine, 394.5 net grams of fentanyl pills (approximately 4,000 fentanyl pills), and three firearms," the U.S. Attorney for New Mexico's Office explained Thursday. "During the search and arrest operations this week, authorities seized additional substantial quantities of illegal substances, including 842 grams of fentanyl, 1,118 grams of methamphetamine, 285 grams of cocaine, 36 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 400 grams of marijuana, and 96 grams of hydrocodone. The search and arrest operation also resulted in the seizure of 13 firearms and $2,200 in US currency. The operation resulted in 24 arrests, with 16 individuals facing federal charges, and 8 facing state charges."