Former Zia Middle School Parent/Faculty Organization president charged with embezzling $6,911

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Claire Trevino, the former president of the Zia Middle School Parent/Faculty Organization (PFO), is charged with embezzlement and tampering with evidence. That is according to court documents obtained by ABC-7.

New Mexico State Police investigated Trevino for the alleged embezzlement of $6,911.04 from May 2022 to September 2023, the documents reveal.

The PFO oversees fundraising events to support school projects. The organization's bylaws dictate that every transaction be voted on at meetings and that the treasurer manage the bank account. The president is not supposed to manage the account, however, court documents state that Trevino maintained sole access to the account during her tenure as president.

In September 2023, the PFO's treasurer raised concerns about possible discrepancies in the organization's funds. Trevino explained to the PFO members that a bank error had caused her personal account to become linked to the PFO's account. She paid back $3,500, court documents state.

A PFO member was later able to gain access to the organization's bank account and found that "there was never a bank error, and the PFO account was never linked to a separate personal account," the court documents stated.

Investigators said Trevino used a debit card, checks, and cash withdrawals to make personal Amazon, grocery, and restaurant purchases. Court documents state the personal purchases were made during school breaks when the PFO was not actively engaged in planning a school event. Also, investigators say Trevino's purchases were not recorded in meeting notes, and therefore were not approved by other members.

When investigators confronted Trevino, they say she admitted to using the PFO debit card for personal purchases "accidentally." Court documents state that Trevino's personal debit card and the PFO's business debit card are two different colors. Trevino then told investigators she would repay an additional $2,000.

Zia Middle School's principal has since terminated Trevino from her PFO president position.