New Mexico man charged with 5th DWI, aggravated assault of a police officer

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico State Police arrested 44-year-old Jimmie Yazzie on his fifth DWI charge after a pursuit on I-140 this week.

On November 18, 2024 at 9:30 PM, NMSP officers conducted a welfare check on Yazzie's car on I-40 after an officer noticed him urinating on the side of the road.

Yazzie sped off when officers tried to approach, officials say. At the time Yazzie was on parole for four DWI convictions. There was also a BOLO out for Yazzie's car.

When officers later found Yazzie at a gas station, officials say he refused to comply with the officers' commands and tried to speed off, pinning an officer between his car and a gas pump in the process.

Yazzie then sped off on the highway again, officials say. After officers executed stop maneuvers, Yazzie got out an ran away, officials say.

Officers found Yazzie a short time later and arrested him. Officials say he admitted to drinking alcohol before driving. Officers booked him into jail on multiple charges, including DWI, aggravated assault on a peace officer, aggravated fleeing, resisting or evading an officer, and several traffic infractions.