New Mexico law firms file lawsuit against CRRUA claiming sale of arsenic-contaminated water

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Three New Mexico law firms filed a lawsuit on behalf of multiple Doña Ana County residents against the Camino Real Regional Utility Authority (CRRUA), the city of Sunland Park, and the Doña Ana Board of County Commissioners.

The lawsuit claims CRRUA sold water to customers containing arsenic and other harmful chemicals and asks the court to award compensatory damages for the plaintiffs.

A town hall was held on Thursday, November 21, to discuss the legal rights of Sunland Park residents who claim have been affected by arsenic-contaminated water.

The law firms taking part in this lawsuit include lead counsel Singleton Schreiber LLP in collaboration with the Law Offices of Israel Chávez LLC and Markowski Ruvalcaba Law Firm LLC.

Brian Colon, managing partner in New Mexico for Singleton Schreiber, said that CRRUA customers keep joining the lawsuit.

“We want to be able to advocate for as many folks from this community as we possibly can because everyone deserves clean water, especially when they're paying for it,” said Colon.

ABC-7 reached out to CRRUA for an on-camera interview regarding the town hall meeting and the claims made by the law firms but did not receive a response.

ABC-7 had previously reported that in the third quarter of 2023 CRRUA had informed its customers in Santa Teresa that the arsenic levels in their drinking water were higher than what is allowed.

Earlier this month, CRRUA said that 3 of 4 arsenic treatment facilities operated by the company are now in compliance with the New Mexico Environmental Department.