NMSU hosting public reception for new president

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- NMSU is hosting a public reception for its new president, Valerio Ferme, today.

The reception is happening from 4:30 to 6:30 at the University Art Museum, located at 1308 East University Avenue, today.

Parking will be available near the museum at Kent Hall and the NMSU Bookstore.

ABC-7 will provide complete team coverage of the event.

The NMSU Board approved Ferme's contract at the end of October.

Mónica Torres will continue to serve as interim president through the end of 2024, university officials say.