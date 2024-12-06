SUV crashes into Imperial Sky Motel, 1 injured, 1 dead

LAS CRUCES, News Mexico (KVIA) - Las Cruces Police responded to the Imperial Sky Motel on west Picacho Avenue just after 11:30 a.m. Friday after a Chevrolet Suburban crashed into the motel.

Police investigators say the driver of the SUV tried to leave the complex when they drove into the building and struck a 59-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman.

The woman died from her injuries, and has not been identified pending notification of next of kin.

The man suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and is cooperating with police in their investigation which is ongoing.