Las Cruces Police searching for missing man
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police are looking for 32-year-old Dominic Dennison.
Officials say Dennison was last seen around 7:00 this morning walking away from the Three Crosses Regional Hospital at 2560 Samaritan Drive.
Police describe Dennison as 5-feet 10-inches tall and weighing 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
The photo below is the only image of Dennison released by police.
Officials say Dennison was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, and possibly a Dallas Cowboys hat.
Anyone who seen Dennison or knows where he is should call police at (575) 526-0795, officials say.
Police have not provided any other information about this missing person case.