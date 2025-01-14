Las Cruces Police searching for missing man

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police are looking for 32-year-old Dominic Dennison.

Officials say Dennison was last seen around 7:00 this morning walking away from the Three Crosses Regional Hospital at 2560 Samaritan Drive.

Police describe Dennison as 5-feet 10-inches tall and weighing 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The photo below is the only image of Dennison released by police.

Dominic Dennison (Courtesy: LCPD)

Officials say Dennison was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, and possibly a Dallas Cowboys hat.

Anyone who seen Dennison or knows where he is should call police at (575) 526-0795, officials say.

Police have not provided any other information about this missing person case.