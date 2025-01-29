Las Cruces man faces sentencing for child delinquency charges; advocates calling for public to send letters to judge ahead of hearing

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Curtis Powell, 61, will be in court for a sentencing hearing next month after pleading no contest to multiple counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child.

The charges stem from a March 7, 2018 incident, according to court documents. A possible agreement between prosecutors and the defendant laid out in a court document obtained by ABC-7 recommends a suspended sentence of five years supervised probation and 40 hours of community service.

Community organizers and victims are publicly calling for the public to send a letter or email to Judge Jaquez for his consideration during the sentencing hearing. They are also calling for the public to attend the open hearing to support the victims.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for February 6, 2025, at 8:30 AM.

ABC-7 first reported on Powell in October 2023 when he was arrested and charged with multiple child sex crimes.