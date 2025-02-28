Skip to Content
New Mexico

Las Cruces Public Schools is partnering with local pharmacy to provide students, staff vaccines

3:50 PM
3:58 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Today Las Cruces Public Schools announced it is partnering with Mesilla Valley Pharmacy to offer measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccines to all students, staff, and their families.

The vaccination event is scheduled for Wednesday, March 5th, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Mesilla Valley Pharmacy. It's located at 4119 White Sage Arc, Suite E.

You will need to provide insurance information. Those without insurance can schedule an appointment at the New Mexico Department of Health, Ben Archer Clinics, or La Clinica de Familia clinics.

For more information, you are asked to call Mesilla Valley Pharmacy at (575) 323-2093.

