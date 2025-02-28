Skip to Content
NM health department launches measles web resource

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) just launched a web resource addressing the rising measles cases.

The resource can be found here. It provides information on current New Mexico case counts, a detailed FAQ section, prevention guidelines for New Mexicans, and bilingual content.

“While measles outbreaks don't respect state lines, our response is uniquely New Mexican—comprehensive, bilingual, and accessible to all communities,” said Miranda Durham, NMDOH Chief Medical Officer. “We created this resource to empower New Mexicans with clear information about vaccinations effectively protecting families from measles and preventing further spread within our communities.”

Emma Hoggard

