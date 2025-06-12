Meadow Fire, Trout Fire burning near Silver City

SILVER CITY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Firefighters near Silver City are working to put out two wildfires: the Meadow Fire and the Trout Fire.

The fires are located east and west of New Mexico Highway 15, about 15 miles north of Silver City.

The Meadow Fire was first reported last night and is currently about 8.5 acres. It's located at the end of a spur road in the Meadow Creek area.

The Meadow Fire (Courtesy: U.S. Forest Service)

The Trout Fire is about 26 acres at the moment. It was first reported this morning and is located near Forest Road 876 (Trout Creek Road).

The Trout Fire (Courtesy: U.S. Forest Service)

Land and air crews are working now to put out the fires. The public is asked to avoid the areas for their safety and to allow firefighters to work.

"Smoke is likely to be visible from Highway 15 and the Mimbres valley," a Forest Service official said. "Smoke monitors have been set up at Lake Roberts and at the Wilderness District Office. Real-time smoke information can be obtained at AirNow.gov. The specific cause of the fires is under investigation."