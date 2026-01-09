Shelter in place lifted for residents in Santa Fe after armed person shot from rooftop

Originally Published: 09 JAN 26 13:25 ET

By Vincent Rodriguez

Click here for updates on this story

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KOAT) -- Santa Fe police were advising people in the area along St. Francis Drive between State Highway 599 and Alamo Drive to take shelter indoors.

Police said the road closure on St. Francis from State Highway 5999 to Alamo Drive has been lifted.

Santa Fe police said it was responding to a report of an armed person who discharged a firearm on the roof of the Santa Fe Spa. A person told police they heard two shots fired.

Officers also searched the area west of Calle Mejia after hearing what appeared to be the sound of gunfire there.

The suspect was not located after an hourslong search and no one was reported hurt. Below are the areas which were placed under a shelter in place on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 8.

Please note: This story was provided to CNN Wire by an affiliate and does not contain original CNN reporting. This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.