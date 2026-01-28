Former Las Cruces Police officer will serve 9 years in prison for manslaughter

Update (10:16 PM): Hernandez was sentenced to 11 years, with two of those being suspended. After Hernandez serves the nine years in prison, he will go through two years of parole, the court said.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The sentencing hearing for former Las Cruces Police officer Felipe Hernandez is happening in Las Cruces today.

In October 2025, Hernandez was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Teresa Gomez on Oct. 3, 2023 at a housing complex.

