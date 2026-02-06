$25,000 reward being offered for any information leading to 1990 Las Cruces bowling alley massacre arrests

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police and Las Cruces-Dona Ana County Crime Stoppers are continuing the search for the people who killed three children and two adults at a bowling alley on February 10, 1990; this has remained a cold case for nearly 36 years now.

LCPD say two men entered Las Cruces Bowl at 1201 E. Amador Ave. and forced multiple people into an office before shooting them. The victims were found shot execution-style. Police say the suspects stole money before setting the office on fire; they believe this was an attempt to destroy evidence.

LCPD says the suspects are Hispanic with dark complexions. Investigators learned they also spoke fluent English.

Authorities are asking anyone with any tips into the deadly mass shooting to come forward; Las Cruces-Dona Ana County Crime Stoppers is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the identification and arrests of the two men responsible. Tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ABC-7 has covered this unsolved case extensively the past several years. See our previous reporting here.

