Phone, Internet connection remain non-existent in parts of Ruidoso as reunification efforts persist

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Some loved ones of Ruidoso residents have been living in constant fear since the wildfires began, not knowing if their family and friends are okay.

ABC-7 has been reporting that two cell towers in the area were destroyed by the fires, according to officials. This has left many in the region without means to contact people and let them know they're okay.

Terry, a Ruidoso resident, said the lack of connectivity had been one of the biggest issues for him and his wife. They safely evacuated Monday to a temporary shelter at Capitan High School, but were not able to get in touch with their family members until Wednesday.

The relief Terry's family felt is something Cici -- who lives in Lubbock, Texas, but is originally from Ruidoso -- felt Wednesday, as well.

"One of my childhood friends was unaccounted for," Cici told ABC-7. "Finally, somebody tracked her down, and she is safe. And yeah, that was a huge relief."

Cici said she had been in a state of panic until her friend was found, because it reminded her of when her friend's parents, Linda and Wes Clark, died in a Ruidoso wildfire in 2022.

“My friend Jennifer's parents just waited a little bit too long to get out, and Jennifer went to go get them and she was pulling out on Gaveling Canyon. They were behind her, and then they weren’t," said Cici. “That's what goes through your mind when somebody is unaccounted for, or when you see somebody worrying about their family member, just knowing, you know, that Jennifer, her parents were right behind her, and then they weren’t.”