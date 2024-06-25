Some returning Ruidoso residents unable to see their homes at the moment, Local Businesses Impacted

RUIDOSO, N.M (KVIA) -- Permanent Ruidoso residents were able to come back into the Village on Monday. ABC-7 crews saw long lines of vehicles waiting to be allowed in by New Mexico state law enforcement.

Most of the residents were worried and concerned because they didn't know what they would see when they got back home.

Dagoberto Ortega is one of the business owners at 'Taquería La Patrona,' a Mexican restaurant located at 1825 Sudderth Dr. in Ruidoso's Midtown. Ortega originally from Juárez, Chihuahua.

He opened his business with his family a week before the wildfires began to impact the Village of Ruidoso a week ago.

For him, it's upsetting but he's also grateful the wildfires affect his business.

Ortega and his family live in Ruidoso's Upper Canyon area, one of the most damaged zones by the South Fork Fire. Right now, he's still unable to see if their family home is still standing.

"What I think right now is that the biggest priority is trying to try to help out as much as we can, try to help out the community, and see what we can do to help out to get the ball rolling again," Dagoberto said.

Re-opening his business will be though, but he wants to keep assisting the Ruidoso community and watch if his home is still standing or not.