New Mexico hosting resource events for Ruidoso, Mescalero residents impacted by wildfires

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico's governor says her cabinet secretaries will host community events in Ruidoso and Mescalero September 20 and 21. They will provide help and information to those residents still recovering after the South Fork and Salt Fires earlier this summer.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham promised New Mexicans that her administration would ensure that no one would walk the road to recovery alone.

The state is planning to provide information on Medicaid, unemployment benefits, career counseling, and give out food boxes, books, backpacks, and free resources, a state official explained.

The events will happen Friday, September 20, 2024 at 3 PM at the Inn of the Mountain Gods at 287 Carrizo Canyon Road in Mescalero. A community town hall will follow from 5:30 to 7 PM, state officials say.

The second event is planned for Saturday, September 21, 2024 at 11 AM in the Ruidoso High School Cafeteria at 125 Warrior Drive in Ruidoso. A following town hall will happen at the Ruidoso School Performing Arts Center from 1 to 4 PM.