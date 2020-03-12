Dallas bans big gatherings after 5 new virus cases occur – including 2 victims hospitalized
DALLAS, Texas -- Officials have announced a ban on gatherings and events of more than 500 people in Dallas County in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The decision came as the state's second-most populous county reported five new virus cases, two of which resulted in the victims currently being hospitalized.
The announcement happened at news conference in Dallas late Thursday night in which officials issued a disaster declaration.
