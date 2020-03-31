Watch LIVE: Gov. Abbott orders Texas ban on all non-essential business & activities as death toll grows to 41

Texas

AUSTIN, Texas -- As the novel coronavirus continues to spread in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered an end to all non-essential businesses and activities statewide as the latest efforts to combat the pandemic, which as of Tuesday claimed 41 lives in the state.

He also ordered all schools in the state to remain closed until at least May 4.

Abbott was joined by a slate of state officials, including Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath. The address was taking place from the state Capitol.