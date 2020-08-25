Texas teens arrested after drinking juice, putting bottles back on Walmart store shelf

Texas

CORSICANA, Texas -- Police took three teenage girls into custody after they were caught on video drinking from two separate juice bottles at a central Texas Walmart store and then returning the bottles to the shelf.

The incident was reported late Sunday night, according to ABC affiliate KLTV.

The bottles were removed from store shelves, said Corsicana police Chief Robert Johnson.

The three suspects, whose names weren’t released because they’re all aged 16 or younger, were charged with tampering with consumer products, a second-degree felony.