Olson, A’s romp 12-3, hand Rangers 13th straight road loss

Texas

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Matt Olson matched his career high with four hits, including a two-run double as part of Oakland’s seven-run third inning, and the Athletics beat Texas 12-3, handing the Rangers their 13th consecutive road loss. Yan Gomes and Josh Harrison also homered. Oakland’s sputtering offense batted around in consecutive innings for the first time since 2016. A’s newcomer Starling Marte added a pair of hits to continue his surge at the plate. Oakland has won seven of nine. Cole Irvin pitched four-hit ball over seven innings for the win.Adolis García homered and drove in three runs for Texas, which has lost five straight overall.