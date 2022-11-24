Skip to Content
Texas
Families of Uvalde shooting victims come together to volunteer prior to Thanksgiving Day

UVALDE, Texas -- Thursday marks six months since Uvalde's Robb Elementary mass shooting, and some of the families of victims came together to volunteer prior to Thanksgiving Day.

Families volunteered at the "Love Ya, Uvalde" event Wednesday, preparing and distributing Thanksgiving meals for the community's less fortunate. The event has been a community tradition in Uvalde since 1983.

Over 300 people received Thanksgiving meals Wednesday.

