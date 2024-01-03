Marine veteran walks almost 2,000 miles to raise funds for fellow veterans

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 63-year-old veteran Wayne Weaver will walk almost 2,000 miles for various veteran charities in El Paso. His walk starts Thursday.

He'll pull a wagon filled with supplies donned with American and POW flags.

His only companion on this four to five month trip is his service dog, Houdini.

Weaver is walking from El Paso, to Fort Worth, to Norman, Oklahoma, to Houston and then back to El Paso.

"It makes me feel good to help veterans and anybody that needs help and talking to," says Weaver. "It makes me feel good to try to help them out."

To prepare for this mission, Weaver keeps active and regularly walks around his neighborhood.

The secret to staying young, according to Weaver, is to never stop moving.

Weaver was also inspired by his late wife, Tamara, who encouraged him to always give back.

"I lost my wife almost five years ago," says Weaver. "She was my heart and soul for 36 yeas and she inspired me to a do a lot of things."

He hopes to raise $30,000 while walking.

Although his family is fully supportive, they do have concerns.

"I'm scared," Weaver's son Charles told ABC-7. "It's a long walk. I have faith that God will get him there and get him back home."

Nonetheless, his family and supporters are very proud.

"He inspires us to see the good in people," says supporter member Eddie Negrete. "So its a very awesome adventure he's taking on."