Texas Rescue Patrol reminds community of Fourth of July safety at Red Sands

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- It's a Fourth of July tradition for many El Pasoans to celebrate at Red Sands, in El Paso County's far eastside.

Red Sands is a popular attraction for off-road enthusiasts and a place several families go out to pop fireworks every year on the holiday.

According to Jamil Moutran, Chief of Texas Rescue Patrol, Fourth of July weekend usually brings an increase of injury to those riding ATV’s.

The Texas Rescue Patrol wants to remind the community of the dangers that can occur while riding.

Moutran said riders need to follow some tips like, wearing a helmet, being aware of your surroundings at all times, and staying hydrated.

He recommends getting ATV lessons beforehand to ensure your riding is as safe as possible.

Late last year, the Texas Rescue Patrol, created a GoFundMe fundraiser to raise necessary funds to purchase body armor for volunteer EMTs.

This same after Moutran said they were seeing an increase in people firing their weapons recklessly in the area.