Texas

El Paso deputies looking for missing 17-year-old Gabriel De Jesus Rivera

EPCSO
Published 10:20 AM

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff's deputies are looking for 17-year-old Gabriel De Jesus Rivera. He is missing and likely in need of medical assistance.

A spokesperson says Rivera was last seen at 1:37 AM today near 14800 Calhoun Avenue in Horizon City. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, white shoes, and a shirt of an unknown color, the Sheriff's Office spokesperson explained.

If you see Rivera or know where he is, you are asked to call 911.

KVIA ABC-7

