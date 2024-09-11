Winning numbers drawn in Texas in Tuesday’s Mega Millions

The winning ticket was bought in Sugarland, Texas, officials say.

(one, two, sixteen, twenty-four, sixty-six, Mega Ball: six, Megaplier: four)

ATLANTA (AP) — The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the “Mega Millions” game were:

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

