Winning numbers drawn in Texas in Tuesday’s Mega Millions
By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Updated 10:45 PM MDT, September 10, 2024
ATLANTA (AP) — The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the “Mega Millions” game were:
01-02-16-24-66, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 4
(one, two, sixteen, twenty-four, sixty-six, Mega Ball: six, Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $800 million
The winning ticket was bought in Sugarland, Texas, officials say.