Winning numbers drawn in Texas in Tuesday’s Mega Millions

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Updated 10:45 PM MDT, September 10, 2024

ATLANTA (AP) — The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the “Mega Millions” game were:

01-02-16-24-66, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 4

(one, two, sixteen, twenty-four, sixty-six, Mega Ball: six, Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $800 million

The winning ticket was bought in Sugarland, Texas, officials say.

