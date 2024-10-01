Hundreds of Texans were killed by intimate partners in 2023, report finds

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A statewide organization has released data showing how critical a problem domestic violence is in the state of Texas. According to the Texas Council on Family Violence, in 2023, 205 Texans were killed by their intimate partner. Four of those murder victims were El Pasoans.

This is according to the TCFV's report titled Honoring Texas Victims. The TCFV released the report during its annual statewide, hybrid town hall to launch Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Domestic violence survivor Mariah Gardner speaks about her experience during the annual Texas Council on Family Violence Town Hall in Austin. (Photo courtesy TCFV)

Among the speakers was Mariah Gardner. Gardner's ex-husband is accused of shooting her five times, and attacking their two daughters with a knife, killing their 11-month old baby daughter Willow in April of 2023.

Willow Grace was 11 months old when her father stabbed her to death in an attack on his ex-wife and other daughter, 2, in San Antonio. The attack occurred April 10, 2023. The father is facing charges of capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

(Photo courtesy Mariah Gardner)

Gardner said she thinks focusing on the people who are killed by their intimate partner does not accurately depict the vast problem of domestic violence.

"I should have been on that list. My children should have been on that list," Gardner said. "Not due to lack of effort on the perpetrator's part, but because we survived, we weren't captured in the data. So, imagine how many lives have been broken, how many lives have been destroyed."

Gardner now works as an advocate and is trying to prevent more violence.

Mariah Gardner, center left, is surrounded by her two sons as she holds her daughter. Gardner and her daughter were attacked in Apr. 2023. Her ex-husband is facing charges of capital murder for the death of their infant daughter, Willow, 11 mos. (Photo courtesy Mariah Gardner)

"I think if we included every act of physical violence it would be staggering; it would be so heartbreaking and chilling," Gardner said, adding, "I mean, just in my household, how many violent crimes happened that day?"

Gardner's baby daughter Willow Grace was among the 4 children murdered in Texas in 2023.

And while there were 11 fewer murders than last year, (2022: 216, 2023: 205) The number of intimate partner homicides is up by 13 percent from 2019.

A firearm was used in nearly 70 percent of the murders.

ABC-7's evening anchor Stephanie Valle served as virtual emcee and a guest speaker to talk about the impetus of her national award-winning podcast, Borderland Crimes.