“Children at Risk” embark on statewide tour to share child care data

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- Today Leaders from "Children at Risk" embark on a statewide tour to share recent child care data and discuss next steps in early childhood advocacy.

According to the advocacy nonprofit, data reveals that 51% of Texas zip codes are classified as Texas Rising Star (TRS) Child Care Deserts, and nearly 560,000 low-income children across Texas lack access to subsidized, high-quality care.

They add, more children enrolled in TRS programs than ever before.

"The disparity in participation rates means that many regions, particularly rural and underserved areas, are struggling to meet the needs of working families," Children at Risk said.

The tour will be making 12 stops across Texas.

They said each stop will focus on Local Workforce Development Boards' (TWDB) spending, Child Care Deserts, and ongoing efforts to improve early childhood education.