Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza detected in El Paso County

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPW) officials announced they detected Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in El Paso County.

"Detected in all states across the U.S., HPAI is a highly contagious virus that transmits easily among wild and domestic birds," TPW posted online this week. "It can spread directly between animals and indirectly through environmental contamination."

HPAI circulates within groups of wild birds in Texas as they visit their wintering grounds, experts say. TPW recommends wildlife rehabilitators be cautious when taking in new animals, making sure to quarantine them if they show symptoms.

"The public can assist in interrupting HPAI transmission by limiting all unnecessary contact with wild birds, including not feeding or causing waterfowl to congregate in parks. To help combat this outbreak, it is recommended that all bird feeders and bird baths be taken down as these allow birds to congregate and spread disease easily to each other. Do not handle any sick or dead wildlife or allow any pets to consume any wild carcasses."

TPW says they detected HPAI in domestic ducks at a pond northwest of Austin, but officials did not specify where in El Paso County they had detected the disease.

"Currently, the transmission risk of avian influenza from infected birds to people remains low, but the public should take basic protective measures if contact with wild animals cannot be avoided. The public and health care professionals can find more information about HPAI in humans from the Texas Department of State Health Services. If you had contact with an HPAI-positive or suspect animal and develop signs of illness, immediately contact your health care provider and let them know about the exposure."

Anyone who sees a bird with symptoms of HPAI should contact their local TPWD wildlife biologist.