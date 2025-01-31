Gov. Abbott directs Texas agencies to eliminate DEI policies

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott is directing all Texas agencies to eliminate DEI policies.

Abbott issued an Executive Order today. Abbott says that DEI agendas "divide us rather than unite us and have no place in the state of Texas."

“These radical policies deviate from constitutional principles and deny diverse thought," Abbott stated today. "Every Texan is equal under the law, including the state and federal Constitutions, both of which prohibit government discrimination based on race. That is why I directed all state agencies to eliminate any form of DEI attempting to divide Texans. We must always reject race-based favoritism or discrimination and allow people to advance based on talent and merit.”

The Texas Legislature passed and Abbott signed Senate Bill 17 in 2023 banning DEI practices in public institutions of higher education