Intoxication manslaughter charge dismissed

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A spokesperson for the El Paso District Attorney's Office confirmed to ABC-7 that the charges against a man accused in a deadly February 2024 crash have been dismissed.

Oscar Solis was previously charged with intoxication manslaughter. DA James Montoya says that forensic analysis of Solis' blood revealed no alcohol in his system.

"As such, there was no factual basis to continue prosecuting him for DWI, intoxication manslaughter, or felony-murder," Montoya explained.

Solis had been charged in connection with the death of Horizon High School student Miguel Romero.

Miguel Romero died in the February 2024 crash (Courtesy: Fit Fam El Paso)

"Based on the current state of the evidence, we did not feel comfortable proceeding to trial on the remaining count of collision involving death," Montoya added. "Whether Mr. Solis was in fact the individual who actually struck Mr. Romero remains under investigation."