Memorial held for Horizon High School student killed by alleged drunk driver

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) -- Friends, family, and the Horizon High School community came together Tuesday to honor and celebrate the life of Miguel Romero.

The 17-year-old was killed Wednesday when authorities said Oscar Solis hit him while driving. Witnesses told police Solis left the scene, but police found him two hours later, and arrested him.

Authorities said Solis has previously been convicted two different times of Driving While Intoxicated, most recently in 2021. He now faces charges of Intoxication Manslaughter and Collision Involving Death.

The Superintendent of Clint I.S.D. told ABC-7 Romero was a bright and happy student, always smiling. He said it is a senseless tragedy.

"There will not be any more graduation for him. No more weddings -- no wedding for him, no children, nothing to celebrate in his future... it's over," said Dr. Juan Martinez, holding back tears. "It's just not right. It's wrong. And we shouldn't have been here."

