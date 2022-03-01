After 10 month strike, nurses vote to stick with union

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The nurses at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester voted Monday to continue to be represented by their union after a nearly 10 month strike that was resolved in January. The Telegram & Gazette reports the National Labor Relations Board livestreamed the vote count with the final tally being 302 to 133 to retain the Massachusetts Nurses Association. The National Right to Work Foundation had backed a petition to drop the union. The hospital said in a statement that it respects the nurses’ decision. Longtime nurse and co-chair of the bargaining unit Marlena Pellegrino said she felt totally vindicated by the outcome.