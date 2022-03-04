Colorado moves to protect abortions in state law

By PATTY NIEBERG

Associated Press/Report for America

DENVER (AP) — Colorado is among several states attempting to secure the right to abortion as the future of Roe v. Wade hangs in the air after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed a conflicting Texas ban on abortion as early as six weeks. The Colorado bill introduced Thursday would codify reproductive autonomy in state law, including decisions about contraception and pregnancy. The measure establishes that a fertilized egg, embryo, or fetus does not have rights under state law. House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar says there would also need to be constitutional ballot initiative to secure it in the state constitution.