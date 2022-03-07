Brittney Griner’s wife thanks fans for support after arrest

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

Brittney Griner’s wife Cherelle has thanked everyone for their support of the WNBA star, who was arrested last month in Russia. Cherelle Griner posted a picture Sunday on Instagram of her with the Phoenix Mercury center. There has been an outpouring of support for Griner on social media from WNBA players as well as other athletes. Many have voiced their concerns for Griner’s physical well-being as well as her mental health. Griner was detained at a Moscow airport after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges. They were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis.