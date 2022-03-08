Fever trade McCowan to Wings, now has 4 1st-round WNBA picks

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Indiana has traded center Teaira McCowan to the Dallas Wings in a deal that gives the Fever two more first-round picks in the next WNBA draft. The Fever got the fourth and sixth overall picks in the deal announced Tuesday. They already had the Nos. 2 and 10 picks, and would be the first WNBA team to make four first-round picks in the same draft if they keep and use them all. The Wings got the 6-foot-7 McCowan, a Texas native, and a seventh-round pick in the next draft. She had career highs last season averaging 11.3 points and 9.6 rebounds, which ranked third in the league, and was fifth with 1.6 blocked shots a game.