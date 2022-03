KATY, Texas (AP) — Troy Green had 21 points and New Orleans turned back McNeese 82-78 in the quarterfinals of the Southland Conference tournament. Green hit 9 of 11 foul shots and added seven rebounds for the third-seeded Privateers (18-12). Trae English and Zach Scott had 19 points each for the seventh-seeded Cowboys (11-22). New Orleans advances to play No. 2 seed Southeastern Louisiana in the semifinals on Friday.