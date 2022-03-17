Dry humidity, gusty winds spread wildfires across West Texas

By The Associated Press

Low humidity and gusty winds spread wildfires across parts of West Texas, scorching thousands of acres and torching homes and other structures. In Coleman on Thursday, about 140 miles southwest of Fort Worth, the fire department says “multiple homes have been lost” and the Red Cross has been contacted to set up shelters. In Ranger, about 85 miles west of Fort Worth, multiple structures burned on the fringes of the business district, including a church. Nearby, several wildfires merged to form what fire officials refer to as a “complex,” burning almost 15000 acres. Several neighborhoods and subdivisions in the region were evacuated.