Crews make progress in containing massive Texas wildfire

EASTLAND, Texas (AP) — Officials say firefighting crews are making progress containing a massive Texas wildfire that was blamed for last week’s death of a deputy. The Eastland Complex has burned about 85 square miles since a series of fires broke out last week in an area 120 miles west of Dallas. The fires were about 60% contained as of Monday night, up from 30% containment a day before. Also, a man was arrested in Ranger, Texas, over the weekend on felony arson charges in connection with a fire that destroyed several structures, including a 103-year-old church.