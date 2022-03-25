High court gives Biden win for now in Navy vaccine case

By JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is giving the Navy a freer hand determining what job assignments it gives to 35 sailors who sued after refusing on religious grounds to comply with an order to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The high court in a brief order Friday sided with the Biden administration and said that while the lawsuit plays out, the Navy may consider the sailors’ vaccination status in making deployment, assignment and other operational decisions. The group that sued includes mostly Navy SEALs. Three justices noted that they disagreed with their colleagues’ decision and would have sided with the group of SEALs.