Maren Morris is grounded, but not silenced on ‘Humble Quest’

By KRISTIN M. HALL

AP Entertainment Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country star Maren Morris isn’t taking a pop left turn on her new record “Humble Quest.” Instead the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter felt grounded by monumental changes in her life, but also relieved of the burden of outside criticism. In the title track, Morris reiterates that she’s a work in progress — stumbling, but striving for better. Morris has been an outspoken and genre-fluid star and she says that she’s learned how to be more thoughtful in talking about her opinions. Her husband and fellow country singer Ryan Hurd contributed to songs on the album that play off their shared careers and playful ribbing of each other.