As Nets try to hang on vs Celtics, Embiid, 76ers can move on

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are struggling against Boston, and Ben Simmons won’t be available to help them Monday with the Brooklyn Nets’ season on the brink. His former teammate plans to play on, though. Joel Embiid is determined to stay in Philadelphia’s lineup, no matter how much pain he has in his right thumb. Now 2 1/2 months after their blockbuster trade, the Nets and 76ers are in decidedly different places. The 76ers can move into the second round with a victory in Game 5 against Toronto, while the Nets will be trying to avoid a sweep when they host the Celtics.