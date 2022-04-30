Dolphins round out 4-person draft class, their smallest ever

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — There was a lack of consensus on at least one topic in the Miami Dolphins’ draft room over the past three days. It turns out there is no official Dolphins stance on whether In-N-Out burgers are overrated. General manager Chris Grier acknowledged he believes that is the case. Not everyone is apparently convinced. Such are the conversations that apparently get a team through a three-day-long draft when they have only four picks to make, two of them toward the very end. Between eating piles of sushi and drinking copious amounts of Cherry Pepsi, the Dolphins also found the time to add four players with the last three of those moves coming Saturday.