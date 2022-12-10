Skip to Content
UT Rio Grande Valley takes down Houston Christian 95-82

HOUSTON (AP) — Will Johnston scored 28 points as UT Rio Grande Valley beat Houston Christian 95-82 on Saturday night.

Johnston added five rebounds for the Vaqueros (6-4). Justin Johnson scored 22 points while shooting 9 of 16 from the field and 3 for 8 from the line. Ahren Freeman shot 6 of 8 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line to finish with 17 points.

The Huskies (3-8) were led by Brycen Long, who posted 26 points and two steals. Bonke Maring added 18 points, six rebounds and three blocks for Houston Christian. In addition, Andrew King had 14 points, four assists and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

