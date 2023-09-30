Grambling pulls away to win State Fair Classic, beats Prairie View A&M 35-20

DALLAS (AP) — Myles Crawley and Lyndon Rash connected for two touchdowns to help Grambling pull away from Prairie View A&M for a 35-20 win in the State Fair Classic at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Saturday night.

After opening the season with losses to Hampton and LSU, Grambling now has won three straight games, including back-to-back Southwestern Conference contests.

Tanner Rinker kicked three first-half field goals for Grambling before Crawley found Rash for a 12-yard score with 1:18 left to take a 16-10 lead at intermission. The pair hooked up again with 1:06 left in the third quarter for a 22-13 lead before Connor Wisham scored on a 53-yard run to get Prairie View A&M within 22-20 after three quarters. Grambling put the game away with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown runs by Chance Williams and Floyd Chalk IV.

The Grambling offense generated 451 yards. Crawley was 25 of 40 for 241 yards. Chalk carried 15 times for 84 yards and Williams had 16 carries for another 75.

Trazon Connley was 11 of 23 for 223 yards passing for the Panthers (2-3, 2-1), but was picked off once. Tre’jon Spiller caught four passes for 108 yards.

