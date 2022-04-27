

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the worst commutes in Texas

Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Texas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2019. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide.

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Llano County

– Average commute time: 31 minutes

— #344 longest among all counties nationwide

— 16.5% longer than state average

— 12.3% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 46.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (73.4%), carpooled (16.6%), walked (1.9%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (6.5%)



Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Hunt County

– Average commute time: 31.3 minutes

— #316 longest among all counties nationwide

— 17.7% longer than state average

— 13.4% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 41.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82%), carpooled (10.7%), walked (1.8%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4%)



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Johnson County

– Average commute time: 31.4 minutes

— #307 longest among all counties nationwide

— 18.0% longer than state average

— 13.8% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 50.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (87.7%), carpooled (7.2%), walked (1%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.2%)



Wrbalusek // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Jasper County

– Average commute time: 31.5 minutes

— #298 longest among all counties nationwide

— 18.4% longer than state average

— 14.1% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 28.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 40.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.4%), carpooled (9.2%), walked (1.4%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (2.2%)



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Medina County

– Average commute time: 31.6 minutes

— #290 longest among all counties nationwide

— 18.8% longer than state average

— 14.5% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 51.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.2%), carpooled (15%), walked (1.2%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (3.6%)

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Fannin County

– Average commute time: 31.7 minutes

— #282 longest among all counties nationwide

— 19.2% longer than state average

— 14.9% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 46.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.3%), carpooled (10.2%), walked (2.2%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (5.8%)



Canva

#24. Comal County

– Average commute time: 31.8 minutes

— #277 longest among all counties nationwide

— 19.5% longer than state average

— 15.2% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 44.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.9%), carpooled (8.3%), walked (1.7%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (7.4%)



Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Parker County

– Average commute time: 31.8 minutes

— #277 longest among all counties nationwide

— 19.5% longer than state average

— 15.2% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 51.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.6%), carpooled (8.4%), walked (1%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (5.7%)



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Tyler County

– Average commute time: 31.9 minutes

— #269 longest among all counties nationwide

— 19.9% longer than state average

— 15.6% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.1%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 26.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 34.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.2%), carpooled (7.5%), walked (1.5%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (4.4%)



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Goliad County

– Average commute time: 32 minutes

— #263 longest among all counties nationwide

— 20.3% longer than state average

— 15.9% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 26.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 59.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.1%), carpooled (11.3%), walked (3.1%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (7.5%)

Jim Evans // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Polk County

– Average commute time: 32 minutes

— #263 longest among all counties nationwide

— 20.3% longer than state average

— 15.9% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 9.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 30.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.3%), carpooled (11.2%), walked (1%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (4.6%)



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Henderson County

– Average commute time: 32.1 minutes

— #257 longest among all counties nationwide

— 20.7% longer than state average

— 16.3% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 41.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.5%), carpooled (11.2%), walked (1.1%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (4.1%)



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Montgomery County

– Average commute time: 32.2 minutes

— #247 longest among all counties nationwide

— 21.1% longer than state average

— 16.7% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 39.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.1%), carpooled (9%), walked (0.8%), public transportation (0.9%), worked from home (6.9%)



Travis K. Witt // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Wise County

– Average commute time: 32.2 minutes

— #247 longest among all counties nationwide

— 21.1% longer than state average

— 16.7% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 44.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.3%), carpooled (10.1%), walked (1.4%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.3%)



Reading Associate 17 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Caldwell County

– Average commute time: 32.4 minutes

— #233 longest among all counties nationwide

— 21.8% longer than state average

— 17.4% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 60.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.7%), carpooled (10.6%), walked (3.9%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (3.8%)

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Kendall County

– Average commute time: 32.5 minutes

— #228 longest among all counties nationwide

— 22.2% longer than state average

— 17.8% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 41.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (75.7%), carpooled (10%), walked (2.5%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (9.8%)



Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Delta County

– Average commute time: 33.1 minutes

— #188 longest among all counties nationwide

— 24.4% longer than state average

— 19.9% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 66.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (89.1%), carpooled (5.4%), walked (0.5%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (3.6%)



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Fort Bend County

– Average commute time: 33.5 minutes

— #168 longest among all counties nationwide

— 25.9% longer than state average

— 21.4% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 60.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.5%), carpooled (9.4%), walked (0.5%), public transportation (1.6%), worked from home (6.1%)



Kairos14 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Hood County

– Average commute time: 33.6 minutes

— #160 longest among all counties nationwide

— 26.3% longer than state average

— 21.7% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 37.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.8%), carpooled (6.1%), walked (0.5%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.8%)



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Bastrop County

– Average commute time: 34 minutes

— #138 longest among all counties nationwide

— 27.8% longer than state average

— 23.2% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 56.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.5%), carpooled (11.5%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4.4%)

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Rockwall County

– Average commute time: 34.4 minutes

— #122 longest among all counties nationwide

— 29.3% longer than state average

— 24.6% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 63.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81%), carpooled (9.1%), walked (0.5%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (7.5%)



Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Rains County

– Average commute time: 35.7 minutes

— #81 longest among all counties nationwide

— 34.2% longer than state average

— 29.3% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 10.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 59.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.5%), carpooled (15%), walked (0.2%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (4.7%)



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Van Zandt County

– Average commute time: 35.8 minutes

— #79 longest among all counties nationwide

— 34.6% longer than state average

— 29.7% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 8.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 50.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.9%), carpooled (11.5%), walked (1.9%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4.8%)



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Wilson County

– Average commute time: 35.9 minutes

— #77 longest among all counties nationwide

— 35.0% longer than state average

— 30.1% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.1%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 59.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.1%), carpooled (10.7%), walked (0.8%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (7.6%)



Jpo tx113 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Trinity County

– Average commute time: 36.5 minutes

— #66 longest among all counties nationwide

— 37.2% longer than state average

— 32.2% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 10.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 55.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81%), carpooled (9.2%), walked (2.5%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (5.9%)

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Kaufman County

– Average commute time: 36.9 minutes

— #60 longest among all counties nationwide

— 38.7% longer than state average

— 33.7% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 59.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.9%), carpooled (11.3%), walked (0.3%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4.6%)



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Liberty County

– Average commute time: 37 minutes

— #58 longest among all counties nationwide

— 39.1% longer than state average

— 34.1% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 29.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 55.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.4%), carpooled (8.1%), walked (0.6%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (4.1%)



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Bandera County

– Average commute time: 37.6 minutes

— #50 longest among all counties nationwide

— 41.4% longer than state average

— 36.2% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 8.1%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 54.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.5%), carpooled (14.5%), walked (1.8%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (6%)



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Newton County

– Average commute time: 38.7 minutes

— #33 longest among all counties nationwide

— 45.5% longer than state average

— 40.2% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 10.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 58%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.2%), carpooled (7.7%), walked (0.4%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (3.7%)



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#1. San Jacinto County

– Average commute time: 42.9 minutes

— #9 longest among all counties nationwide

— 61.3% longer than state average

— 55.4% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 12.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 70.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.2%), carpooled (11.4%), walked (1%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (4.2%)

