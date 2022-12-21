Skip to Content
stacker-Texas
By
Published 10:58 PM

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Texas


Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Texas

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.

Since 2020, however, life expectancy has started to decline. The opioid epidemic, COVID-19, and unintentional injuries—largely driven by drug overdoses—were the leading causes of a three-year decrease in life expectancy over the last two years. Stark disparities among certain segments of the population have also been observed. American Indians/Alaska Natives saw a life expectancy decrease of more than six years; Hispanic and Black Americans, a drop of four years; and white and Asian Americans, a decrease of about two years.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, substance abuse treatments, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the shortest life expectancy in Texas. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.


Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Limestone County

– Average life expectancy: 74.6 years (3.8 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #228
— Length of life rank: #210
— Quality of life rank: #231


Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Shelby County

– Average life expectancy: 74.6 years (3.8 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #204
— Length of life rank: #193
— Quality of life rank: #203


Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Henderson County

– Average life expectancy: 74.6 years (3.8 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #185
— Length of life rank: #209
— Quality of life rank: #148


Eaglegrafix // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Gregg County

– Average life expectancy: 74.6 years (3.8 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #177
— Length of life rank: #176
— Quality of life rank: #175


Canva

#46. Hale County

– Average life expectancy: 74.6 years (3.8 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #138
— Length of life rank: #148
— Quality of life rank: #139


Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Marion County

– Average life expectancy: 74.5 years (3.9 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #231
— Length of life rank: #232
— Quality of life rank: #207


Mark Oxner // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Bowie County

– Average life expectancy: 74.5 years (3.9 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #205
— Length of life rank: #183
— Quality of life rank: #210


Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Hockley County

– Average life expectancy: 74.5 years (3.9 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #194
— Length of life rank: #190
— Quality of life rank: #182


Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Wheeler County

– Average life expectancy: 74.5 years (3.9 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #155
— Length of life rank: #178
— Quality of life rank: #96


Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Brown County

– Average life expectancy: 74.5 years (3.9 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #153
— Length of life rank: #170
— Quality of life rank: #114


Jpo tx113 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Trinity County

– Average life expectancy: 74.3 years (4.1 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #209
— Length of life rank: #208
— Quality of life rank: #190


25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Kleberg County

– Average life expectancy: 74.3 years (4.1 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #160
— Length of life rank: #169
— Quality of life rank: #131


Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Jim Hogg County

– Average life expectancy: 74.2 years (4.2 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #212
— Length of life rank: #202
— Quality of life rank: #197


Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Floyd County

– Average life expectancy: 74.2 years (4.2 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #199
— Length of life rank: #206
— Quality of life rank: #179


Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Liberty County

– Average life expectancy: 74.2 years (4.2 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #193
— Length of life rank: #181
— Quality of life rank: #189


Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Jim Wells County

– Average life expectancy: 74.1 years (4.3 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #232
— Length of life rank: #225
— Quality of life rank: #224


Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Morris County

– Average life expectancy: 74.1 years (4.3 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #223
— Length of life rank: #217
— Quality of life rank: #209


Wrbalusek // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Jasper County

– Average life expectancy: 74.1 years (4.3 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #222
— Length of life rank: #223
— Quality of life rank: #193


Canva

#32. Panola County

– Average life expectancy: 74.1 years (4.3 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #206
— Length of life rank: #199
— Quality of life rank: #200


Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Lynn County

– Average life expectancy: 74 years (4.4 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #225
— Length of life rank: #212
— Quality of life rank: #220


Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Wilbarger County

– Average life expectancy: 74 years (4.4 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #221
— Length of life rank: #195
— Quality of life rank: #222


Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Howard County

– Average life expectancy: 74 years (4.4 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #197
— Length of life rank: #186
— Quality of life rank: #188


Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Orange County

– Average life expectancy: 74 years (4.4 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #191
— Length of life rank: #196
— Quality of life rank: #176


Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Gray County

– Average life expectancy: 74 years (4.4 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #165
— Length of life rank: #182
— Quality of life rank: #123


Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Young County

– Average life expectancy: 74 years (4.4 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #105
— Length of life rank: #194
— Quality of life rank: #23


Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Zavala County

– Average life expectancy: 73.9 years (4.5 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #239
— Length of life rank: #214
— Quality of life rank: #239


Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Nolan County

– Average life expectancy: 73.9 years (4.5 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #174
— Length of life rank: #198
— Quality of life rank: #140


Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Delta County

– Average life expectancy: 73.9 years (4.5 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #150
— Length of life rank: #215
— Quality of life rank: #44


Adavyd // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Lamar County

– Average life expectancy: 73.8 years (4.6 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #219
— Length of life rank: #228
— Quality of life rank: #180


Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Ector County

– Average life expectancy: 73.8 years (4.6 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #173
— Length of life rank: #200
— Quality of life rank: #130


Canva

#19. Lamb County

– Average life expectancy: 73.7 years (4.7 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #214
— Length of life rank: #203
— Quality of life rank: #201


Nicolas Henderson // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Knox County

– Average life expectancy: 73.7 years (4.7 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #168
— Length of life rank: #205
— Quality of life rank: #95


Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Crosby County

– Average life expectancy: 73.6 years (4.8 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #226
— Length of life rank: #216
— Quality of life rank: #217


Wordbuilder // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Hutchinson County

– Average life expectancy: 73.6 years (4.8 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #200
— Length of life rank: #219
— Quality of life rank: #161


Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Montague County

– Average life expectancy: 73.5 years (4.9 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #210
— Length of life rank: #230
— Quality of life rank: #150


Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Swisher County

– Average life expectancy: 73.4 years (5.0 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #241
— Length of life rank: #234
— Quality of life rank: #225


Canva

#14. Baylor County

– Average life expectancy: 73.4 years (5.0 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #207
— Length of life rank: #226
— Quality of life rank: #157


Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Terry County

– Average life expectancy: 73.3 years (5.1 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #234
— Length of life rank: #221
— Quality of life rank: #229


Library of Congress

#11. Dawson County

– Average life expectancy: 73.2 years (5.2 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #242
— Length of life rank: #231
— Quality of life rank: #241


Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Anderson County

– Average life expectancy: 73.2 years (5.2 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #184
— Length of life rank: #220
— Quality of life rank: #115


Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Coleman County

– Average life expectancy: 72.8 years (5.6 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #233
— Length of life rank: #238
— Quality of life rank: #186


Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Winkler County

– Average life expectancy: 72.5 years (5.9 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #240
— Length of life rank: #241
— Quality of life rank: #196


Charles Henry // Flickr

#6. Potter County

– Average life expectancy: 72.5 years (5.9 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #236
— Length of life rank: #233
— Quality of life rank: #215


Jim Evans // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Polk County

– Average life expectancy: 72.5 years (5.9 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #196
— Length of life rank: #213
— Quality of life rank: #154


Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Donley County

– Average life expectancy: 72.5 years (5.9 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #181
— Length of life rank: #102
— Quality of life rank: #227


Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Martin County

– Average life expectancy: 72.4 years (6.0 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #198
— Length of life rank: #236
— Quality of life rank: #61


Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Crockett County

– Average life expectancy: 72.2 years (6.2 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #230
— Length of life rank: #242
— Quality of life rank: #121


Canva

#3. Brooks County

– Average life expectancy: 72.1 years (6.3 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #244
— Length of life rank: #243
— Quality of life rank: #238


Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Red River County

– Average life expectancy: 72 years (6.4 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #243
— Length of life rank: #244
— Quality of life rank: #204


Canva

#1. Collingsworth County

– Average life expectancy: 72 years (6.4 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #136
— Length of life rank: #102
— Quality of life rank: #152

Article Topic Follows: stacker-Texas

Stacker

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content