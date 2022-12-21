Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Texas
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Texas
Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
Since 2020, however, life expectancy has started to decline. The opioid epidemic, COVID-19, and unintentional injuries—largely driven by drug overdoses—were the leading causes of a three-year decrease in life expectancy over the last two years. Stark disparities among certain segments of the population have also been observed. American Indians/Alaska Natives saw a life expectancy decrease of more than six years; Hispanic and Black Americans, a drop of four years; and white and Asian Americans, a decrease of about two years.
While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, substance abuse treatments, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.
Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the shortest life expectancy in Texas. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Limestone County
– Average life expectancy: 74.6 years (3.8 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #228
— Length of life rank: #210
— Quality of life rank: #231
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Shelby County
– Average life expectancy: 74.6 years (3.8 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #204
— Length of life rank: #193
— Quality of life rank: #203
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Henderson County
– Average life expectancy: 74.6 years (3.8 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #185
— Length of life rank: #209
— Quality of life rank: #148
Eaglegrafix // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Gregg County
– Average life expectancy: 74.6 years (3.8 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #177
— Length of life rank: #176
— Quality of life rank: #175
Canva
#46. Hale County
– Average life expectancy: 74.6 years (3.8 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #138
— Length of life rank: #148
— Quality of life rank: #139
Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Marion County
– Average life expectancy: 74.5 years (3.9 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #231
— Length of life rank: #232
— Quality of life rank: #207
Mark Oxner // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Bowie County
– Average life expectancy: 74.5 years (3.9 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #205
— Length of life rank: #183
— Quality of life rank: #210
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Hockley County
– Average life expectancy: 74.5 years (3.9 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #194
— Length of life rank: #190
— Quality of life rank: #182
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Wheeler County
– Average life expectancy: 74.5 years (3.9 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #155
— Length of life rank: #178
— Quality of life rank: #96
Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Brown County
– Average life expectancy: 74.5 years (3.9 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #153
— Length of life rank: #170
— Quality of life rank: #114
Jpo tx113 // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Trinity County
– Average life expectancy: 74.3 years (4.1 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #209
— Length of life rank: #208
— Quality of life rank: #190
25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Kleberg County
– Average life expectancy: 74.3 years (4.1 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #160
— Length of life rank: #169
— Quality of life rank: #131
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Jim Hogg County
– Average life expectancy: 74.2 years (4.2 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #212
— Length of life rank: #202
— Quality of life rank: #197
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Floyd County
– Average life expectancy: 74.2 years (4.2 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #199
— Length of life rank: #206
— Quality of life rank: #179
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Liberty County
– Average life expectancy: 74.2 years (4.2 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #193
— Length of life rank: #181
— Quality of life rank: #189
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Jim Wells County
– Average life expectancy: 74.1 years (4.3 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #232
— Length of life rank: #225
— Quality of life rank: #224
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Morris County
– Average life expectancy: 74.1 years (4.3 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #223
— Length of life rank: #217
— Quality of life rank: #209
Wrbalusek // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Jasper County
– Average life expectancy: 74.1 years (4.3 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #222
— Length of life rank: #223
— Quality of life rank: #193
Canva
#32. Panola County
– Average life expectancy: 74.1 years (4.3 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #206
— Length of life rank: #199
— Quality of life rank: #200
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Lynn County
– Average life expectancy: 74 years (4.4 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #225
— Length of life rank: #212
— Quality of life rank: #220
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Wilbarger County
– Average life expectancy: 74 years (4.4 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #221
— Length of life rank: #195
— Quality of life rank: #222
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Howard County
– Average life expectancy: 74 years (4.4 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #197
— Length of life rank: #186
— Quality of life rank: #188
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Orange County
– Average life expectancy: 74 years (4.4 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #191
— Length of life rank: #196
— Quality of life rank: #176
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Gray County
– Average life expectancy: 74 years (4.4 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #165
— Length of life rank: #182
— Quality of life rank: #123
Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Young County
– Average life expectancy: 74 years (4.4 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #105
— Length of life rank: #194
— Quality of life rank: #23
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Zavala County
– Average life expectancy: 73.9 years (4.5 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #239
— Length of life rank: #214
— Quality of life rank: #239
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Nolan County
– Average life expectancy: 73.9 years (4.5 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #174
— Length of life rank: #198
— Quality of life rank: #140
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Delta County
– Average life expectancy: 73.9 years (4.5 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #150
— Length of life rank: #215
— Quality of life rank: #44
Adavyd // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Lamar County
– Average life expectancy: 73.8 years (4.6 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #219
— Length of life rank: #228
— Quality of life rank: #180
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Ector County
– Average life expectancy: 73.8 years (4.6 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #173
— Length of life rank: #200
— Quality of life rank: #130
Canva
#19. Lamb County
– Average life expectancy: 73.7 years (4.7 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #214
— Length of life rank: #203
— Quality of life rank: #201
Nicolas Henderson // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Knox County
– Average life expectancy: 73.7 years (4.7 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #168
— Length of life rank: #205
— Quality of life rank: #95
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Crosby County
– Average life expectancy: 73.6 years (4.8 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #226
— Length of life rank: #216
— Quality of life rank: #217
Wordbuilder // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Hutchinson County
– Average life expectancy: 73.6 years (4.8 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #200
— Length of life rank: #219
— Quality of life rank: #161
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Montague County
– Average life expectancy: 73.5 years (4.9 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #210
— Length of life rank: #230
— Quality of life rank: #150
Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Swisher County
– Average life expectancy: 73.4 years (5.0 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #241
— Length of life rank: #234
— Quality of life rank: #225
Canva
#14. Baylor County
– Average life expectancy: 73.4 years (5.0 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #207
— Length of life rank: #226
— Quality of life rank: #157
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Terry County
– Average life expectancy: 73.3 years (5.1 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #234
— Length of life rank: #221
— Quality of life rank: #229
Library of Congress
#11. Dawson County
– Average life expectancy: 73.2 years (5.2 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #242
— Length of life rank: #231
— Quality of life rank: #241
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Anderson County
– Average life expectancy: 73.2 years (5.2 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #184
— Length of life rank: #220
— Quality of life rank: #115
Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Coleman County
– Average life expectancy: 72.8 years (5.6 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #233
— Length of life rank: #238
— Quality of life rank: #186
Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Winkler County
– Average life expectancy: 72.5 years (5.9 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #240
— Length of life rank: #241
— Quality of life rank: #196
Charles Henry // Flickr
#6. Potter County
– Average life expectancy: 72.5 years (5.9 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #236
— Length of life rank: #233
— Quality of life rank: #215
Jim Evans // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Polk County
– Average life expectancy: 72.5 years (5.9 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #196
— Length of life rank: #213
— Quality of life rank: #154
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Donley County
– Average life expectancy: 72.5 years (5.9 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #181
— Length of life rank: #102
— Quality of life rank: #227
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Martin County
– Average life expectancy: 72.4 years (6.0 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #198
— Length of life rank: #236
— Quality of life rank: #61
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Crockett County
– Average life expectancy: 72.2 years (6.2 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #230
— Length of life rank: #242
— Quality of life rank: #121
Canva
#3. Brooks County
– Average life expectancy: 72.1 years (6.3 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #244
— Length of life rank: #243
— Quality of life rank: #238
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Red River County
– Average life expectancy: 72 years (6.4 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #243
— Length of life rank: #244
— Quality of life rank: #204
Canva
#1. Collingsworth County
– Average life expectancy: 72 years (6.4 less than the statewide average)
– Health outcomes statewide rank: #136
— Length of life rank: #102
— Quality of life rank: #152