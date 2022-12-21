

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Texas

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.

Since 2020, however, life expectancy has started to decline. The opioid epidemic, COVID-19, and unintentional injuries—largely driven by drug overdoses—were the leading causes of a three-year decrease in life expectancy over the last two years. Stark disparities among certain segments of the population have also been observed. American Indians/Alaska Natives saw a life expectancy decrease of more than six years; Hispanic and Black Americans, a drop of four years; and white and Asian Americans, a decrease of about two years.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, substance abuse treatments, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the shortest life expectancy in Texas. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Limestone County

– Average life expectancy: 74.6 years (3.8 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #228

— Length of life rank: #210

— Quality of life rank: #231



Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Shelby County

– Average life expectancy: 74.6 years (3.8 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #204

— Length of life rank: #193

— Quality of life rank: #203



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Henderson County

– Average life expectancy: 74.6 years (3.8 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #185

— Length of life rank: #209

— Quality of life rank: #148



Eaglegrafix // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Gregg County

– Average life expectancy: 74.6 years (3.8 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #177

— Length of life rank: #176

— Quality of life rank: #175



Canva

#46. Hale County

– Average life expectancy: 74.6 years (3.8 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #138

— Length of life rank: #148

— Quality of life rank: #139



Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Marion County

– Average life expectancy: 74.5 years (3.9 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #231

— Length of life rank: #232

— Quality of life rank: #207



Mark Oxner // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Bowie County

– Average life expectancy: 74.5 years (3.9 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #205

— Length of life rank: #183

— Quality of life rank: #210



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Hockley County

– Average life expectancy: 74.5 years (3.9 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #194

— Length of life rank: #190

— Quality of life rank: #182



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Wheeler County

– Average life expectancy: 74.5 years (3.9 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #155

— Length of life rank: #178

— Quality of life rank: #96



Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Brown County

– Average life expectancy: 74.5 years (3.9 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #153

— Length of life rank: #170

— Quality of life rank: #114



Jpo tx113 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Trinity County

– Average life expectancy: 74.3 years (4.1 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #209

— Length of life rank: #208

— Quality of life rank: #190



25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Kleberg County

– Average life expectancy: 74.3 years (4.1 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #160

— Length of life rank: #169

— Quality of life rank: #131



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Jim Hogg County

– Average life expectancy: 74.2 years (4.2 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #212

— Length of life rank: #202

— Quality of life rank: #197



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Floyd County

– Average life expectancy: 74.2 years (4.2 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #199

— Length of life rank: #206

— Quality of life rank: #179



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Liberty County

– Average life expectancy: 74.2 years (4.2 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #193

— Length of life rank: #181

— Quality of life rank: #189



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Jim Wells County

– Average life expectancy: 74.1 years (4.3 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #232

— Length of life rank: #225

— Quality of life rank: #224



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Morris County

– Average life expectancy: 74.1 years (4.3 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #223

— Length of life rank: #217

— Quality of life rank: #209



Wrbalusek // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Jasper County

– Average life expectancy: 74.1 years (4.3 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #222

— Length of life rank: #223

— Quality of life rank: #193



Canva

#32. Panola County

– Average life expectancy: 74.1 years (4.3 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #206

— Length of life rank: #199

— Quality of life rank: #200



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Lynn County

– Average life expectancy: 74 years (4.4 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #225

— Length of life rank: #212

— Quality of life rank: #220



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Wilbarger County

– Average life expectancy: 74 years (4.4 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #221

— Length of life rank: #195

— Quality of life rank: #222



Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Howard County

– Average life expectancy: 74 years (4.4 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #197

— Length of life rank: #186

— Quality of life rank: #188



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Orange County

– Average life expectancy: 74 years (4.4 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #191

— Length of life rank: #196

— Quality of life rank: #176



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Gray County

– Average life expectancy: 74 years (4.4 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #165

— Length of life rank: #182

— Quality of life rank: #123



Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Young County

– Average life expectancy: 74 years (4.4 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #105

— Length of life rank: #194

— Quality of life rank: #23



Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Zavala County

– Average life expectancy: 73.9 years (4.5 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #239

— Length of life rank: #214

— Quality of life rank: #239



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Nolan County

– Average life expectancy: 73.9 years (4.5 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #174

— Length of life rank: #198

— Quality of life rank: #140



Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Delta County

– Average life expectancy: 73.9 years (4.5 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #150

— Length of life rank: #215

— Quality of life rank: #44



Adavyd // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Lamar County

– Average life expectancy: 73.8 years (4.6 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #219

— Length of life rank: #228

— Quality of life rank: #180



Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Ector County

– Average life expectancy: 73.8 years (4.6 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #173

— Length of life rank: #200

— Quality of life rank: #130



Canva

#19. Lamb County

– Average life expectancy: 73.7 years (4.7 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #214

— Length of life rank: #203

— Quality of life rank: #201



Nicolas Henderson // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Knox County

– Average life expectancy: 73.7 years (4.7 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #168

— Length of life rank: #205

— Quality of life rank: #95



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Crosby County

– Average life expectancy: 73.6 years (4.8 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #226

— Length of life rank: #216

— Quality of life rank: #217



Wordbuilder // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Hutchinson County

– Average life expectancy: 73.6 years (4.8 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #200

— Length of life rank: #219

— Quality of life rank: #161



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Montague County

– Average life expectancy: 73.5 years (4.9 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #210

— Length of life rank: #230

— Quality of life rank: #150



Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Swisher County

– Average life expectancy: 73.4 years (5.0 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #241

— Length of life rank: #234

— Quality of life rank: #225



Canva

#14. Baylor County

– Average life expectancy: 73.4 years (5.0 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #207

— Length of life rank: #226

— Quality of life rank: #157



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Terry County

– Average life expectancy: 73.3 years (5.1 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #234

— Length of life rank: #221

— Quality of life rank: #229



Library of Congress

#11. Dawson County

– Average life expectancy: 73.2 years (5.2 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #242

— Length of life rank: #231

— Quality of life rank: #241



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Anderson County

– Average life expectancy: 73.2 years (5.2 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #184

— Length of life rank: #220

— Quality of life rank: #115



Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Coleman County

– Average life expectancy: 72.8 years (5.6 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #233

— Length of life rank: #238

— Quality of life rank: #186



Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Winkler County

– Average life expectancy: 72.5 years (5.9 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #240

— Length of life rank: #241

— Quality of life rank: #196



Charles Henry // Flickr

#6. Potter County

– Average life expectancy: 72.5 years (5.9 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #236

— Length of life rank: #233

— Quality of life rank: #215



Jim Evans // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Polk County

– Average life expectancy: 72.5 years (5.9 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #196

— Length of life rank: #213

— Quality of life rank: #154



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Donley County

– Average life expectancy: 72.5 years (5.9 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #181

— Length of life rank: #102

— Quality of life rank: #227



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Martin County

– Average life expectancy: 72.4 years (6.0 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #198

— Length of life rank: #236

— Quality of life rank: #61



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Crockett County

– Average life expectancy: 72.2 years (6.2 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #230

— Length of life rank: #242

— Quality of life rank: #121



Canva

#3. Brooks County

– Average life expectancy: 72.1 years (6.3 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #244

— Length of life rank: #243

— Quality of life rank: #238



Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Red River County

– Average life expectancy: 72 years (6.4 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #243

— Length of life rank: #244

— Quality of life rank: #204



Canva

#1. Collingsworth County

– Average life expectancy: 72 years (6.4 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #136

— Length of life rank: #102

— Quality of life rank: #152