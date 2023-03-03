

Biggest exports from Texas

The U.S. trade deficit neared $1 trillion in 2022, hitting a record high.

At the same time, total exports grew faster than imports, and select U.S. exports are experiencing particularly high surges. The war in Ukraine led many European countries to import U.S. oil as they largely stopped importing from Russia. U.S. farm exports surpassed records as values grew across main markets, including China, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and the European Union.

Nationwide, the largest 2022 exports were fuel, oil, and byproducts; nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances; electronics; vehicles; and aircraft, spacecraft, and aerospace parts. But each state specializes in its own combination of commodities that contribute to the national export catalog.

Stacker compiled a list of the 30 largest exports from Texas in 2022 using trade data from the Census Bureau. Stacker considered all 98 export categories included in the global harmonized system in its rankings. Read on to see the top exports in your state.



#30. Tanning and dyeing extracts, dyes, pigments, paints, putty, and inks

– Total value of 2022 exports: $695.39 million



#29. Miscellaneous articles of base metal

– Total value of 2022 exports: $761.78 million



#28. Essential oils and resinoids; perfumery, cosmetic or toilet preparations

– Total value of 2022 exports: $776.69 million



#27. Tools, cutlery etc. of base metal and parts thereof

– Total value of 2022 exports: $804.87 million



#26. Edible fruit and nuts; citrus fruit or melon peel

– Total value of 2022 exports: $967.2 million



#25. Furniture; bedding, mattresses, and stuffed furnishings; lamps and lighting fittings, not elsewhere specified or included; illuminated signs, name-plates and the like; prefabricated buildings

– Total value of 2022 exports: $1.16 billion



#24. Special classification provisions not elsewhere specified or included

– Total value of 2022 exports: $1.17 billion



#23. Soaps; waxes, polish, etc.; candles; dental waxes

– Total value of 2022 exports: $1.27 billion



#22. Paper and paperboard; articles of paper pulp, paper or paperboard

– Total value of 2022 exports: $1.48 billion



#21. Aluminum and articles thereof

– Total value of 2022 exports: $1.61 billion



#20. Beverages, spirits and vinegar

– Total value of 2022 exports: $1.96 billion



#19. Copper and articles thereof

– Total value of 2022 exports: $2.21 billion



#18. Pharmaceutical products

– Total value of 2022 exports: $2.25 billion



#17. Cereals

– Total value of 2022 exports: $2.56 billion



#16. Iron and steel

– Total value of 2022 exports: $2.6 billion



#15. Rubber and articles thereof

– Total value of 2022 exports: $2.67 billion



#14. Inorganic chemicals; precious and rare earth metals and radioactive compounds

– Total value of 2022 exports: $2.79 billion



#13. Natural or cultured pearls, precious or semi-precious stones and metals and articles thereof; immitation jewellery; coins

– Total value of 2022 exports: $2.98 billion



#12. Meat and edible meat offal

– Total value of 2022 exports: $3.24 billion



#11. Cotton, including yarn and woven fabric thereof

– Total value of 2022 exports: $4.17 billion



#10. Articles of iron or steel

– Total value of 2022 exports: $4.55 billion



#9. Miscellaneous chemical products

– Total value of 2022 exports: $6.82 billion



#8. Aircraft, spacecraft, and parts thereof

– Total value of 2022 exports: $9.59 billion



#7. Optical, photographic, cinematographic, measuring, checking, precision, medical or surgical instruments and apparatus; parts and accessories thereof

– Total value of 2022 exports: $10.02 billion



#6. Vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock, and parts and accessories

– Total value of 2022 exports: $12.58 billion



#5. Organic chemicals

– Total value of 2022 exports: $25.14 billion



#4. Plastics and articles thereof

– Total value of 2022 exports: $25.91 billion



#3. Nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery etc.; parts

– Total value of 2022 exports: $45.28 billion



#2. Electrical machinery and equipment and parts; sound and TV recorders and reproducers, parts and accessories

– Total value of 2022 exports: $50.64 billion



#1. Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes

– Total value of 2022 exports: $243.68 billion